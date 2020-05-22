New York State Common Retirement Fund Acquires 9,515 Shares of ICU Medical, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ICUI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in ICU Medical, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ICUI) by 16.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,242 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,515 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.33% of ICU Medical worth $13,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,621 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 13,151 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,461,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,973 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 5,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 4,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

Get ICU Medical alerts:

ICU Medical stock opened at $190.63 on Friday. ICU Medical, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $148.89 and a 1 year high of $259.72. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 47.19 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $207.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.70.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.18. ICU Medical had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The company had revenue of $328.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that ICU Medical, Incorporated will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ICUI shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ICU Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of ICU Medical from $206.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ICU Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of ICU Medical from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, CJS Securities upgraded shares of ICU Medical from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.67.

In other news, Director Robert S. Swinney sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.15, for a total value of $310,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,392,408.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

About ICU Medical

ICU Medical, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in vascular therapy, critical care, and oncology applications worldwide. It offers infusion therapy products comprising a tube running from a bottle or plastic bag containing a solution to a catheter inserted in a patient's vein.

Featured Article: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICUI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ICU Medical, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ICUI).

Receive News & Ratings for ICU Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICU Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.