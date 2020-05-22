Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC Has $9.41 Million Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,827 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 1.2% of Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $9,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Orser Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,719,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 80,550 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $148,849,000 after buying an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 991 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $492,000. Finally, Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 22,642 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $42,160,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 55.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMZN. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $2,480.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,538.89.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $2,446.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1,245.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.90, a P/E/G ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.34. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,626.03 and a 52 week high of $2,485.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2,268.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,971.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). The firm had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The company’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total transaction of $15,671,392.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,105 shares in the company, valued at $210,091,432.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,930.41 per share, with a total value of $193,041.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $679,504.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,497 shares of company stock valued at $21,605,827. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

