Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by Redwood Investments LLC

Redwood Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,830 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Redwood Investments LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $11,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Motco lifted its position in Amazon.com by 2.2% during the first quarter. Motco now owns 3,510 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,844,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 225.1% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,484 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management lifted its position in Amazon.com by 9.2% during the first quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 4,529 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,830,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Progressive Investment Management Corp lifted its position in Amazon.com by 0.9% during the first quarter. Progressive Investment Management Corp now owns 6,486 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $12,646,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Bancshares Inc. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 12.3% during the first quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 182 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $2,446.74 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,626.03 and a 12-month high of $2,485.00. The stock has a market cap of $1,245.91 billion, a PE ratio of 116.90, a P/E/G ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2,268.44 and a 200 day moving average of $1,971.64.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). The firm had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,480.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Rowe boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,625.00 target price (up from $2,550.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,538.89.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total value of $5,124,768.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,820,248.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total transaction of $15,671,392.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,105 shares in the company, valued at $210,091,432.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,497 shares of company stock worth $21,605,827 over the last quarter. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Recommended Story: Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.