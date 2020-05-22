Compton Capital Management Inc. RI Trims Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Compton Capital Management Inc. RI decreased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,334 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 43 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 1.3% of Compton Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orser Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,719,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 80,550 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $148,849,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 991 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $492,000. Finally, Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 22,642 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $42,160,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1,930.41 per share, for a total transaction of $193,041.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,504.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total value of $15,671,392.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,091,432.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,497 shares of company stock valued at $21,605,827 over the last 90 days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $2,446.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,245.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.34. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,626.03 and a one year high of $2,485.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2,268.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,971.64.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). The company had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,750.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $2,150.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $2,480.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,538.89.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

