Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Employers Holdings Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Employers Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,710 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 30 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 2.3% of Employers Holdings Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Employers Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Orser Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,719,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 80,550 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $148,849,000 after buying an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 991 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $492,000. Finally, Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 22,642 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $42,160,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 352 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,300.19, for a total value of $809,666.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,015 shares in the company, valued at $9,235,262.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total value of $5,124,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,820,248.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,497 shares of company stock worth $21,605,827 in the last 90 days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $2,446.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2,268.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,971.64. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,626.03 and a 52 week high of $2,485.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1,245.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.90, a P/E/G ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The firm had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMZN. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,480.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,625.00 price target (up from $2,550.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Aegis boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,100.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,538.89.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

See Also: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.