Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Employers Holdings Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Employers Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,710 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 30 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 2.3% of Employers Holdings Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Employers Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Orser Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,719,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 80,550 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $148,849,000 after buying an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 991 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $492,000. Finally, Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 22,642 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $42,160,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 352 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,300.19, for a total value of $809,666.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,015 shares in the company, valued at $9,235,262.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total value of $5,124,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,820,248.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,497 shares of company stock worth $21,605,827 in the last 90 days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $2,446.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2,268.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,971.64. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,626.03 and a 52 week high of $2,485.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1,245.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.90, a P/E/G ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The firm had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMZN. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,480.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,625.00 price target (up from $2,550.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Aegis boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,100.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,538.89.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 10,300 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc.
New York State Common Retirement Fund Buys 1,380 Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc
New York State Common Retirement Fund Grows Position in GlaxoSmithKline plc
New York State Common Retirement Fund Acquires 9,515 Shares of ICU Medical, Incorporated
Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC Has $9.41 Million Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc.
Picton Mahoney Asset Management Acquires 10,243 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc.


