Fifth Third Bancorp Has $68,000 Holdings in Varex Imaging Corp (NASDAQ:VREX)

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Varex Imaging Corp (NASDAQ:VREX) by 45.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,997 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Varex Imaging were worth $68,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VREX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Varex Imaging in the 4th quarter worth $18,936,000. Skyline Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Varex Imaging in the 1st quarter worth $4,864,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Varex Imaging by 79.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 338,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,088,000 after purchasing an additional 149,500 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Varex Imaging by 137.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 224,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,680,000 after purchasing an additional 129,886 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 103.3% during the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 210,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,272,000 after buying an additional 106,906 shares during the last quarter. 91.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Varex Imaging alerts:

VREX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Varex Imaging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Varex Imaging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Sidoti reduced their price objective on shares of Varex Imaging from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Varex Imaging in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Varex Imaging from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:VREX opened at $17.55 on Friday. Varex Imaging Corp has a 52-week low of $16.40 and a 52-week high of $33.00. The company has a market capitalization of $695.98 million, a P/E ratio of 146.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.23). Varex Imaging had a net margin of 0.58% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The firm had revenue of $197.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Varex Imaging Corp will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

About Varex Imaging

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, ionization chambers, and buckys.

Read More: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VREX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Varex Imaging Corp (NASDAQ:VREX).

Receive News & Ratings for Varex Imaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varex Imaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.