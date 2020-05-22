SkyOak Wealth LLC Has $12.31 Million Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

SkyOak Wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 15.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,396 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 8,843 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 6.3% of SkyOak Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $12,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in Apple by 2,180.0% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Stralem & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, CXI Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

AAPL opened at $316.85 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $170.27 and a 52-week high of $327.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,373.33 billion, a PE ratio of 24.85, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $284.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $284.88.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The business had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.59%.

AAPL has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Cascend Securities lowered their target price on Apple from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday. Nomura lifted their price objective on Apple from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Apple from $350.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $301.00.

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total value of $9,914,009.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total value of $1,372,539.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,252,419.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,752 shares of company stock worth $24,750,125 in the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Read More: What is meant by holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.