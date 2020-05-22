BTC Capital Management Inc. Has $9.49 Million Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

BTC Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,862 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 153 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 1.8% of BTC Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $9,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Motco lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 2.2% in the first quarter. Motco now owns 3,510 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,844,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 225.1% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,484 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 9.2% in the first quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 4,529 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,830,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Progressive Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.9% in the first quarter. Progressive Investment Management Corp now owns 6,486 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $12,646,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Bancshares Inc. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 12.3% in the first quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 182 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 55.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMZN. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,450.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,350.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,538.89.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total transaction of $5,124,768.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,820,248.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total transaction of $15,671,392.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,105 shares in the company, valued at $210,091,432.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,497 shares of company stock worth $21,605,827. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $2,446.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2,268.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,971.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.08. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,626.03 and a one year high of $2,485.00. The firm has a market cap of $1,245.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.90, a P/E/G ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.34.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). The business had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

