Provident Investment Management Inc. Buys 42 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Provident Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,041 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 0.1% of Provident Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Provident Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in Apple by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 3,753,051 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,102,083,000 after buying an additional 221,800 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,730,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Apple by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,568,117 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $754,128,000 after buying an additional 49,316 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in Apple by 2,180.0% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Ltd. CA raised its stake in Apple by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 16,051 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,713,000 after buying an additional 4,382 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.49% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on AAPL shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Apple from $360.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Apple from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $301.00.

Shares of AAPL opened at $316.85 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.27 and a 52 week high of $327.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,373.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.85, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $284.03 and a 200-day moving average of $284.88.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The company had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. Apple’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th were paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.59%.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total transaction of $1,372,539.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,252,419.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total value of $9,914,009.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,752 shares of company stock valued at $24,750,125 over the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

