Darrell & King LLC Buys Shares of 13,954 Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Darrell & King LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 13,954 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $27,206,000. Amazon.com makes up about 6.4% of Darrell & King LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Redwood Investments LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 5,830 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $11,367,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Motco increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 3,510 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,844,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 225.1% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,484 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 4,529 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,830,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Progressive Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Progressive Investment Management Corp now owns 6,486 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $12,646,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,750.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,725.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,538.89.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $2,446.74 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,268.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,971.64. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,626.03 and a 52 week high of $2,485.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $1,245.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.90, a PEG ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.34.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The firm had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total transaction of $15,671,392.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,091,432.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total transaction of $5,124,768.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,645 shares in the company, valued at $10,820,248.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,497 shares of company stock worth $21,605,827. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

