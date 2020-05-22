Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Acquired by Atlas Capital Advisors LLC

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,860 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 404 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 1.4% of Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $13,759,345,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at $3,783,310,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,532,304 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,505,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,137 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,039,994 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,122,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maplelane Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 100.5% during the fourth quarter. Maplelane Capital LLC now owns 5,001 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,001 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $316.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $1,373.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $284.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $284.88. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.27 and a 52 week high of $327.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The firm had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th were given a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.59%.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total value of $1,372,539.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,252,419.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total value of $2,605,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,752 shares of company stock valued at $24,750,125 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Maxim Group raised Apple from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Apple from $350.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Barclays upped their target price on Apple from $268.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Apple in a report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $365.00 target price for the company. Finally, Nomura Instinet upped their target price on Apple from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $301.00.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

