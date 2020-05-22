Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Acquired by Atlas Capital Advisors LLC

Posted by on May 22nd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,860 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 404 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 1.4% of Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $13,759,345,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at $3,783,310,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,532,304 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,505,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,137 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,039,994 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,122,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maplelane Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 100.5% during the fourth quarter. Maplelane Capital LLC now owns 5,001 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,001 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $316.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $1,373.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $284.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $284.88. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.27 and a 52 week high of $327.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The firm had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th were given a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.59%.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total value of $1,372,539.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,252,419.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total value of $2,605,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,752 shares of company stock valued at $24,750,125 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Maxim Group raised Apple from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Apple from $350.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Barclays upped their target price on Apple from $268.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Apple in a report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $365.00 target price for the company. Finally, Nomura Instinet upped their target price on Apple from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $301.00.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Featured Article: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 10,300 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc.
New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 10,300 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc.
New York State Common Retirement Fund Buys 1,380 Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc
New York State Common Retirement Fund Buys 1,380 Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc
New York State Common Retirement Fund Grows Position in GlaxoSmithKline plc
New York State Common Retirement Fund Grows Position in GlaxoSmithKline plc
New York State Common Retirement Fund Acquires 9,515 Shares of ICU Medical, Incorporated
New York State Common Retirement Fund Acquires 9,515 Shares of ICU Medical, Incorporated
Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC Has $9.41 Million Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc.
Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC Has $9.41 Million Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc.
Picton Mahoney Asset Management Acquires 10,243 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc.
Picton Mahoney Asset Management Acquires 10,243 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report