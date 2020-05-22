Arizona State Retirement System Sells 39,258 Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its position in Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM) by 58.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,258 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SFM. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 840,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,255,000 after purchasing an additional 197,986 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 228,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 15,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 4,658 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 206.7% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 272,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,278,000 after acquiring an additional 183,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 276,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,356,000 after acquiring an additional 24,096 shares during the last quarter. 91.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SFM shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.92.

In other news, insider Dan J. Sanders sold 34,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.06, for a total transaction of $828,963.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,170,735.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Dan J. Sanders sold 5,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.58, for a total value of $91,289.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,142 shares in the company, valued at $648,974.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 43,390 shares of company stock worth $1,000,983. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:SFM opened at $24.51 on Friday. Sprouts Farmers Market Inc has a 52 week low of $13.00 and a 52 week high of $26.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.89.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.25. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 31.73% and a net margin of 3.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market Inc will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, baked goods, dairy products, frozen foods, beer and wine, natural body care and household items.

