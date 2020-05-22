Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Holdings in Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE:FND)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE:FND) by 69.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,117 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 865 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $68,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Floor & Decor during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 2,800.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Floor & Decor during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Floor & Decor during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Floor & Decor during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

In related news, Director Corporate Opportunities F. Ares sold 3,376,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total transaction of $142,506,361.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Fs Equity Partners Vi, L.P. sold 1,623,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total value of $68,493,638.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Floor & Decor from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Floor & Decor from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Floor & Decor from $56.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Floor & Decor from $61.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (up from $38.00) on shares of Floor & Decor in a report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Floor & Decor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.63.

FND opened at $48.86 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 38.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 2.02. Floor & Decor Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $24.36 and a 52 week high of $62.62.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 17.08% and a net margin of 7.39%. The company had revenue of $554.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Floor & Decor Holdings Inc will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

Recommended Story: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE:FND).

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.