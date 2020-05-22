Fifth Third Bancorp Buys 1,211 Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 33.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,859 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MGM. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in MGM Resorts International by 78.7% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in MGM Resorts International by 74.8% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. 84.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Corey Ian Sanders acquired 16,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.96 per share, for a total transaction of $199,971.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 411,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,922,771.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Atif Rafiq acquired 9,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.35 per share, with a total value of $150,614.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 18,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $285,095.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 834,832 shares of company stock valued at $10,178,535 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Nomura Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Argus cut MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut MGM Resorts International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on MGM Resorts International to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.67.

Shares of MGM stock opened at $15.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 2.22. MGM Resorts International has a one year low of $5.90 and a one year high of $34.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.85.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.13). MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 0.81% and a net margin of 23.59%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post -3.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.002 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.05%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.92%.

MGM Resorts International Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

