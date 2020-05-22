Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Stock Position Decreased by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 602 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CTVA. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Corteva during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new position in shares of Corteva during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corteva during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 335.6% during the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corteva during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 79.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CTVA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America lowered Corteva from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Corteva from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Corteva from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Citigroup raised their target price on Corteva from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Corteva from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.47.

Shares of CTVA opened at $24.55 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.60. Corteva has a 52-week low of $20.38 and a 52-week high of $32.78. The company has a market cap of $18.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.54.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.20. Corteva had a positive return on equity of 5.09% and a negative net margin of 5.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. The company’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Corteva will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Corteva’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

