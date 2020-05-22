AE Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

AE Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 61.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 45,533 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,949,653 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $216,343,000 after acquiring an additional 334,218 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in CenterPoint Energy by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,628,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $180,750,000 after buying an additional 800,719 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in CenterPoint Energy by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,558,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $178,855,000 after buying an additional 1,598,180 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in CenterPoint Energy by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,282,173 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $171,315,000 after buying an additional 1,507,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $141,646,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNP stock opened at $16.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.54. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.58 and a twelve month high of $30.71. The company has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.06, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a negative net margin of 5.28% and a positive return on equity of 15.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.52%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.11.

In other CenterPoint Energy news, Director David J. Lesar purchased 11,110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.05 per share, for a total transaction of $200,535.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,285.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies.

