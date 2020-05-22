AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:YOLO) Holdings Trimmed by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:YOLO) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,066 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC owned about 1.38% of AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF worth $442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in YOLO. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF by 1,000.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,228,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:YOLO opened at $10.23 on Friday. AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF has a 1-year low of $5.65 and a 1-year high of $25.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.23 and its 200-day moving average is $10.41.

