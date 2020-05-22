AE Wealth Management LLC Boosts Position in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX)

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 37.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,117 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 2,758 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Blackstone Group were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BX. State Street Corp raised its position in Blackstone Group by 626.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,740,073 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $377,040,000 after buying an additional 5,812,651 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone Group by 202.2% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,453,381 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $339,652,000 after purchasing an additional 4,986,613 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone Group by 10,281.7% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,295,384 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $128,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273,274 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone Group by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 33,010,804 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,846,624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,214,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone Group by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,220,238 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $875,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468,185 shares in the last quarter. 56.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BX stock opened at $53.61 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $36.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.44, a PEG ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 1.45. Blackstone Group LP has a twelve month low of $33.00 and a twelve month high of $64.97.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Blackstone Group had a net margin of 27.93% and a return on equity of 14.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Blackstone Group LP will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 1st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is 67.53%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BX. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Blackstone Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Blackstone Group from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Blackstone Group in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Blackstone Group from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Blackstone Group in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.35.

In other Blackstone Group news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc purchased 610,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.24 per share, for a total transaction of $16,017,132.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total transaction of $2,655,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 218,663 shares in the company, valued at $11,613,191.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired 1,665,085 shares of company stock worth $41,383,583 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

