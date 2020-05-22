AE Wealth Management LLC Has $475,000 Holdings in Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF)

AE Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) by 60.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 53,007 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 81,961 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. BancorpSouth Bank increased its position in shares of Regions Financial by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 50,421 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 4,921 shares during the last quarter. ARP Americas LP increased its position in shares of Regions Financial by 187.9% in the fourth quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 150,866 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after acquiring an additional 98,466 shares during the last quarter. Iberiabank Corp increased its position in shares of Regions Financial by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Iberiabank Corp now owns 51,673 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $887,000 after acquiring an additional 4,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Regions Financial by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 177,459 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,045,000 after acquiring an additional 3,322 shares during the last quarter. 70.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RF stock opened at $9.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.92. Regions Financial Corp has a 1 year low of $6.94 and a 1 year high of $17.54.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). Regions Financial had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Regions Financial Corp will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.24%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

In other Regions Financial news, Director Jose S. Suquet acquired 5,000 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.21 per share, with a total value of $51,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 41,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $423,990.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jose S. Suquet acquired 10,000 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.88 per share, for a total transaction of $98,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 41,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $410,286.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Regions Financial from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Compass Point lowered their target price on Regions Financial from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on Regions Financial from $17.50 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.80.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing services; corresponding deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

