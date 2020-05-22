AE Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in HIGHLAND FR OPP/SH BEN INT (NYSE:HFRO)

AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HIGHLAND FR OPP/SH BEN INT (NYSE:HFRO) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 57,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in HIGHLAND FR OPP/SH BEN INT by 0.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,815,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,490,000 after buying an additional 12,237 shares during the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of HIGHLAND FR OPP/SH BEN INT by 64.1% in the fourth quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,301,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,191,000 after buying an additional 508,066 shares during the period. Beach Point Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of HIGHLAND FR OPP/SH BEN INT by 89.4% in the fourth quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 970,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,059,000 after buying an additional 457,820 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HIGHLAND FR OPP/SH BEN INT by 170.5% in the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 911,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,326,000 after buying an additional 574,288 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of HIGHLAND FR OPP/SH BEN INT by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 419,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,214,000 after buying an additional 17,130 shares during the period.

Get HIGHLAND FR OPP/SH BEN INT alerts:

NYSE HFRO opened at $7.81 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.16. HIGHLAND FR OPP/SH BEN INT has a twelve month low of $7.02 and a twelve month high of $14.00.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be paid a $0.077 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd.

About HIGHLAND FR OPP/SH BEN INT

Highland Funds I – Highland Floating Rate Opportunities Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Highland Capital Management, L.P. It is managed by Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in fixed income markets of countries across the globe. It primarily invests in floating rate loans and other securities deemed to be floating rate investments, with an emphasis on adjustable rate senior loans to corporations and partnerships.

Featured Story: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for HIGHLAND FR OPP/SH BEN INT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HIGHLAND FR OPP/SH BEN INT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.