Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PFIG) Shares Bought by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PFIG) by 19.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,601 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,194 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.83% of Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dearborn Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 15,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 4,010 shares during the period. Evensky & Katz LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 43,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after acquiring an additional 5,270 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 103.0% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000.

NYSEARCA PFIG opened at $26.56 on Friday. Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $22.76 and a 12 month high of $27.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.14.

