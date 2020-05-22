AE Wealth Management LLC Takes $500,000 Position in Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH)

AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 15,489 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ENPH. KPCB GGF Associates LLC bought a new position in Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $99,576,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Enphase Energy by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,844,051 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,993,000 after buying an additional 67,842 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,696,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $280,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,413 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 173,813 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,542,000 after purchasing an additional 23,220 shares during the period. 56.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total value of $187,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 352,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,845,177.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thurman J. Rodgers sold 1,821,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.15, for a total value of $96,802,413.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,756,022.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,843,806 shares of company stock valued at $97,553,764 in the last ninety days. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ENPH shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Northland Securities cut their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.08.

Shares of ENPH opened at $59.93 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.58. Enphase Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $14.46 and a twelve month high of $70.36. The stock has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of 35.46 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $205.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.31 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 71.56% and a net margin of 31.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 105.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Enphase Energy Inc will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter that converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

