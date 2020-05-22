AE Wealth Management LLC Invests $502,000 in ProShares Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:RWM)

AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:RWM) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 10,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RWM. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 by 123.1% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 stock opened at $39.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.86. ProShares Short Russell2000 has a twelve month low of $35.94 and a twelve month high of $59.19.

ProShares Short Russell2000 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, to investments that, in combination, have economic characteristics that are inverse to those of the Index.

