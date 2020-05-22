AE Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY)

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) by 36.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AVY. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 1,809.1% in the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 291.5% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 692.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. 89.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on AVY. ValuEngine raised shares of Avery Dennison from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Loop Capital upgraded Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Avery Dennison from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Avery Dennison from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.55.

Shares of AVY stock opened at $105.91 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $106.34 and a 200 day moving average of $121.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.20. Avery Dennison Corp has a 52 week low of $76.96 and a 52 week high of $141.09.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.16. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 51.00% and a net margin of 8.29%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Corp will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is presently 35.15%.

In related news, CAO Lori J. Bondar purchased 500 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $112.85 per share, for a total transaction of $56,425.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,624,362.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

