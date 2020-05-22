AE Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE:APO)

AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE:APO) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 15,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $522,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter worth $90,016,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter worth $70,716,000. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,791,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $562,577,000 after buying an additional 1,149,536 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter worth $39,180,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter worth $34,318,000. Institutional investors own 68.88% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on APO. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Apollo Global Management from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Cfra upped their target price on Apollo Global Management from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their target price on Apollo Global Management from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apollo Global Management has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.38.

In other news, Director Marc J. Rowan sold 286,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.87, for a total value of $11,979,635.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Marc J. Rowan sold 59,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total value of $2,695,090.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 2,289,625 shares of company stock worth $97,809,246 in the last quarter. 46.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of APO stock opened at $44.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a PE ratio of -31.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.60. Apollo Global Management LLC has a fifty-two week low of $19.46 and a fifty-two week high of $52.67.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $433.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.13 million. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 40.34% and a net margin of 31.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management LLC will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.99%.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, LLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

