Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Position Lowered by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp lowered its holdings in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) by 65.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,312 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BYD. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Boyd Gaming in the fourth quarter worth approximately $937,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its position in Boyd Gaming by 190.5% in the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 49,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after buying an additional 32,554 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Boyd Gaming by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in Boyd Gaming by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. 66.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BYD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $39.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Nomura Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Boyd Gaming from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective (down previously from $42.00) on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

In other news, Chairman William S. Boyd bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.07 per share, for a total transaction of $1,607,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP William R. Boyd bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.70 per share, for a total transaction of $29,550.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 45,289 shares in the company, valued at $892,193.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 101,750 shares of company stock worth $1,641,500 in the last quarter. Insiders own 29.08% of the company’s stock.

BYD stock opened at $19.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 1 year low of $6.44 and a 1 year high of $36.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.44. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 23.82 and a beta of 2.27.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $680.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $664.46 million. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 2.95%. The business’s revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Boyd Gaming Co. will post -2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boyd Gaming Profile

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 13, 2019, the company operated 29 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

