Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Given New $145.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) had its price objective dropped by Citigroup from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Citigroup‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 1.53% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded Deere & Company from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $204.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Deere & Company from $205.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Deere & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.04.
Shares of DE stock opened at $142.81 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market cap of $44.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.93. Deere & Company has a one year low of $106.14 and a one year high of $181.99.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Absher Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,668,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 27,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,841,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 939.1% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 39,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,786,000 after purchasing an additional 35,395 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,337,000. Finally, National Pension Service grew its stake in Deere & Company by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 380,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,981,000 after acquiring an additional 13,152 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.55% of the company’s stock.
About Deere & Company
Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.
