Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Given New $145.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) had its price objective dropped by Citigroup from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Citigroup‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 1.53% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded Deere & Company from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $204.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Deere & Company from $205.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Deere & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.04.

Shares of DE stock opened at $142.81 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market cap of $44.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.93. Deere & Company has a one year low of $106.14 and a one year high of $181.99.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.35. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 26.92% and a net margin of 8.41%. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Absher Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,668,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 27,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,841,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 939.1% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 39,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,786,000 after purchasing an additional 35,395 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,337,000. Finally, National Pension Service grew its stake in Deere & Company by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 380,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,981,000 after acquiring an additional 13,152 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.55% of the company’s stock.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

