HMS Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its stake in HMS Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY) by 64.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,682 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 38,065 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in HMS were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HMSY. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of HMS by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,545,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,344,000 after buying an additional 45,002 shares during the last quarter. American Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in HMS by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,284,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,615,000 after purchasing an additional 13,744 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in HMS by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,592,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,128,000 after purchasing an additional 256,192 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its holdings in HMS by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,587,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,983,000 after purchasing an additional 13,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in HMS by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,453,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,018,000 after purchasing an additional 89,428 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.69% of the company’s stock.

Get HMS alerts:

Shares of HMS stock opened at $26.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 4.77 and a quick ratio of 4.77. HMS Holdings Corp has a 1 year low of $18.19 and a 1 year high of $40.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.34.

HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $171.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.32 million. HMS had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 12.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that HMS Holdings Corp will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered HMS from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of HMS in a report on Monday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of HMS in a research report on Monday, April 20th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of HMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of HMS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.39.

In other HMS news, CAO Greg D. Aunan sold 32,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total value of $864,383.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 63,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,678,755.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

HMS Company Profile

HMS Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides cost containment solutions in the United States healthcare marketplace. The company offers coordination of benefits services to government and commercial healthcare payers to ensure that the correct party pays the claim; and population management solutions that provide risk-bearing organizations with intelligence across their member populations to identify risks, and enhance patient engagement and outcomes, as well as payment integrity, care management and consumer engagement, and analytical solutions.

Recommended Story: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HMSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HMS Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY).

Receive News & Ratings for HMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.