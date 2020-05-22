Fifth Third Bancorp Trims Stock Position in Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Fifth Third Bancorp cut its holdings in shares of Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT) by 22.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 366 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Freshpet were worth $83,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FRPT. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of Freshpet by 397.9% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 720,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,568,000 after acquiring an additional 575,718 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Freshpet by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,249,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,560,000 after buying an additional 316,208 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Freshpet by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,272,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,198,000 after buying an additional 214,000 shares during the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc acquired a new stake in Freshpet in the 1st quarter worth about $12,082,000. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Freshpet by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,362,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,526,000 after buying an additional 133,810 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Cathal Walsh sold 35,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $2,549,808.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,549,808. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 3,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total value of $239,061.32. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 84,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,340,724.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 63,465 shares of company stock worth $4,637,365. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FRPT opened at $70.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.21 and a quick ratio of 4.83. Freshpet Inc has a 52-week low of $35.95 and a 52-week high of $81.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.10.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $70.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.50 million. Freshpet had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a negative return on equity of 0.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Freshpet Inc will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FRPT shares. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price (up from $60.00) on shares of Freshpet in a report on Friday, February 14th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Freshpet from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Freshpet in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. BidaskClub upgraded Freshpet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Freshpet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.60.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh products, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

