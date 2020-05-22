AE Wealth Management LLC Trims Position in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

AE Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) by 34.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,779 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SRLN. Sofos Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 14,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,549 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Truewealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SRLN opened at $42.26 on Friday. SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF has a 12-month low of $36.01 and a 12-month high of $46.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.43.

