State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Boosts Holdings in Boise Cascade Co (NYSE:BCC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Boise Cascade Co (NYSE:BCC) by 114.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,983 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,419 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Boise Cascade were worth $642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 19.1% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 30,501 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 4,890 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 72.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,008 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 9,665 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 74.7% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,694 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 6,710 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 3.3% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 37,896 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 76.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 232,295 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,524,000 after purchasing an additional 100,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BCC. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of Boise Cascade from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Boise Cascade in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.75.

BCC stock opened at $30.50 on Friday. Boise Cascade Co has a 12 month low of $20.08 and a 12 month high of $41.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.19 and a 200-day moving average of $33.89.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The construction company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.15). Boise Cascade had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 13.44%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Boise Cascade Co will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Boise Cascade’s payout ratio is presently 19.14%.

Boise Cascade Company Profile

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; and structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels.

