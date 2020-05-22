Fifth Third Bancorp Has $80,000 Holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF)

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) by 26.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,287 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 4,287 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $80,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 141.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,899,155 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $41,152,000 after buying an additional 2,871,519 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $776,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 205.4% in the fourth quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 271,221 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after buying an additional 182,410 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $698,000. Finally, Shelton Capital Management acquired a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CLF opened at $4.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.32. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc has a 1 year low of $2.63 and a 1 year high of $11.61.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The mining company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $324.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.23 million. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 63.19% and a net margin of 11.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 106.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CLF. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Cfra reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price (up from $9.00) on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Cleveland-Cliffs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.83.

In other news, CFO Keith Koci purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.09 per share, for a total transaction of $102,250.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 124,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,814.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lourenco Goncalves purchased 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.49 per share, with a total value of $898,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,565,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,009,530.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 240,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,066,650 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc operates as an iron ore mining company in the United States. The company operates four iron ore mines in Michigan and Minnesota. It sells its products to integrated steel companies and steel producers in the United States and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Featured Story: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.