Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) Shares Purchased by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,083 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 6.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,201,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,640,000 after acquiring an additional 133,650 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 64,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 517,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,487,000 after purchasing an additional 98,328 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 6,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Penske Automotive Group in the 1st quarter worth about $9,272,000. 40.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PAG opened at $34.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.21. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.99 and a 1 year high of $53.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 7.36, a P/E/G ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.05). Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 1.72%. The business had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. Penske Automotive Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PAG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Penske Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Penske Automotive Group from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. TheStreet lowered Penske Automotive Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. ValuEngine lowered Penske Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded Penske Automotive Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Penske Automotive Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.43.

Penske Automotive Group Company Profile

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as a transportation services company. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships principally in the United States, Canada, and Western Europe; and distributes commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems, and related parts and services primarily in Australia and New Zealand.

