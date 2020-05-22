Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Buys Shares of 2,248 American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 2,248 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 1,152.3% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,154 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,982 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 4,330.0% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,215 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gratus Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 309.1% during the 1st quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

AAL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday. Citigroup lowered their target price on American Airlines Group from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Raymond James raised American Airlines Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group lowered American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.47.

AAL stock opened at $9.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.16, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.37. American Airlines Group Inc has a 52-week low of $8.25 and a 52-week high of $34.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.77.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The airline reported ($2.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.16) by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.01 billion. American Airlines Group had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a negative return on equity of 124.31%. American Airlines Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Airlines Group Inc will post -15.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a mainline fleet of 956 aircraft. It serves 350 destinations in approximately 50 countries, principally from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc in December 2013.

Featured Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.