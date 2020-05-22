Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Lowers Stock Position in CDW (NASDAQ:CDW)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) by 26.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 317 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 112 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in CDW were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in CDW during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in CDW during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. ICW Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CDW during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CDW during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new position in CDW during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CDW stock opened at $109.23 on Friday. CDW has a 12-month low of $73.39 and a 12-month high of $146.09. The stock has a market cap of $15.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $102.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. CDW had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 97.93%. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. CDW’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that CDW will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.25%.

In other CDW news, insider Douglas E. Eckrote sold 5,000 shares of CDW stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.97, for a total transaction of $534,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 141,533 shares in the company, valued at $15,139,785.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew A. Troka sold 7,001 shares of CDW stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.99, for a total transaction of $707,030.99. Following the sale, the insider now owns 67,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,816,017.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CDW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CDW from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of CDW in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of CDW from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of CDW from $155.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.50.

About CDW

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

