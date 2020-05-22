Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Has $32,000 Stock Holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) by 62.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 311 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 17,823 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 1st quarter valued at $224,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 1st quarter valued at $620,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 34,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,568,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. 63.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. ValuEngine raised Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. TheStreet raised Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $130.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Scotts Miracle-Gro presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.50.

Shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock opened at $149.58 on Friday. Scotts Miracle-Gro Co has a one year low of $76.50 and a one year high of $149.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.20 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $4.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.32. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 42.92% and a net margin of 9.49%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Scotts Miracle-Gro Co will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 27th will be given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 26th. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is 51.90%.

About Scotts Miracle-Gro

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

See Also: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG).

Receive News & Ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.