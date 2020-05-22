National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Shares Purchased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) by 21.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,103 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned 0.05% of National Storage Affiliates Trust worth $1,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NSA. FMR LLC boosted its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 137.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 458.4% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the first quarter worth about $41,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 844.4% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares during the period. 81.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NSA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $32.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $41.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.67.

In related news, CEO Tamara D. Fischer acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.83 per share, with a total value of $25,830.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Chairman Arlen Dale Nordhagen acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.20 per share, for a total transaction of $786,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have acquired 64,000 shares of company stock worth $1,656,690. 12.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust stock opened at $25.71 on Friday. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 52-week low of $19.34 and a 52-week high of $38.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.91 and a 200 day moving average of $31.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 0.31.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.33). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 0.29% and a net margin of 0.80%. The firm had revenue of $104.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The Company currently holds ownership interests in and operates 709 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 44.9 million rentable square feet.

