Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $1.02 Million Holdings in Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (NYSE:ST)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (NYSE:ST) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,165 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $1,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 106,856 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,756,000 after purchasing an additional 4,699 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 38,329 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 221,724 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $11,944,000 after purchasing an additional 42,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $1,659,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Sensata Technologies alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ST. TheStreet downgraded Sensata Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Sensata Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $55.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.91.

Shares of NYSE ST opened at $36.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.86. The company has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.66. Sensata Technologies Holding PLC has a 12 month low of $18.25 and a 12 month high of $54.72.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $774.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.75 million. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 6.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Sensata Technologies Holding PLC will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sensata Technologies Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiary, Sensata Technologies Holding N.V., develops, manufactures, and sells a range of sensors and controls in the Americas, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures pressure sensors, speed and position sensors, and temperature sensors.

Featured Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (NYSE:ST).

Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.