Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Sets New 52-Week High After Strong Earnings

Posted by on May 22nd, 2020

Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $167.85 and last traded at $163.81, with a volume of 107139 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $162.02.

The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $861.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $836.52 million. Synopsys had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SNPS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $134.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub raised shares of Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Synopsys currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.69.

In other Synopsys news, Director Bruce R. Chizen sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.63, for a total value of $3,840,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,022,538.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total transaction of $637,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 23,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,024,678.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,000 shares of company stock worth $5,886,250 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNPS. Hudock Inc. increased its holdings in Synopsys by 625.0% in the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in Synopsys in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Synopsys in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 4,614.3% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. 87.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $148.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $24.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.14.

Synopsys Company Profile (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

