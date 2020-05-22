Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 6,336 Shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK) by 19.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,560 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,336 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Liberty Media Formula One Series C were worth $1,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 30.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 200,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,449,000 after purchasing an additional 46,362 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Media Formula One Series C in the first quarter worth $701,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Liberty Media Formula One Series C in the first quarter worth $203,000. M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. grew its holdings in Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 46.0% in the first quarter. M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. now owns 430,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,724,000 after purchasing an additional 135,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 2.7% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 18,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. 81.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:FWONK opened at $32.23 on Friday. Liberty Media Formula One Series C has a one year low of $18.31 and a one year high of $48.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.78 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.32.

Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.56). Liberty Media Formula One Series C had a negative net margin of 27.88% and a negative return on equity of 2.29%. The business had revenue of $39.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Liberty Media Formula One Series C will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FWONK shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.20.

Liberty Media Formula One Series C Company Profile

Formula One Group operates in the motorsports business. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, a motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado.

