Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Grows Stock Holdings in Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,424 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,034 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Xerox were worth $1,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Xerox by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,266 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co grew its stake in Xerox by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 2,275 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in Xerox by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 26,667 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in Xerox by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 33,738 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Xerox by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,684 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the period. 86.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:XRX opened at $17.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.23. Xerox Corp has a twelve month low of $14.22 and a twelve month high of $39.47.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information technology services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Xerox had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 15.93%. The business’s revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Xerox Corp will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 30th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.80%. Xerox’s payout ratio is 28.17%.

XRX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Xerox in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Xerox from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Xerox from $33.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Xerox from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Xerox from $42.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.17.

Xerox Corporation designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions worldwide. It offers intelligent workplace services, including managed print services; digitization services; and digital solutions, such as workflow automation, personalization and communication software, and content management.

