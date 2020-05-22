Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its position in shares of Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) by 49.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 549,217 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 542,515 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Cenovus Energy were worth $1,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Cenovus Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $4,110,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Cenovus Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Cenovus Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Cenovus Energy by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 60,112 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 4,043 shares during the period. Finally, Montgomery Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Cenovus Energy by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Montgomery Investment Management Inc. now owns 85,072 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 4,260 shares during the period. 75.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on CVE. ValuEngine raised Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet cut Cenovus Energy from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 11th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Cenovus Energy from $16.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Stifel Firstegy cut Cenovus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cenovus Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.28.

Shares of Cenovus Energy stock opened at $4.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.94 and a beta of 2.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.85. Cenovus Energy Inc has a 1-year low of $1.41 and a 1-year high of $10.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company's Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta. This segment's bitumen assets include Foster Creek, Christina Lake, and Narrows Lake, as well as other projects in the early stages of development, such as Telephone Lake.

Featured Story: The basics of gap trading strategies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE).

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.