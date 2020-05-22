Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Increases Stock Position in Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE) by 44.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 14,566 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $1,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 13,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Sealed Air during the 4th quarter valued at $1,011,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sealed Air during the 4th quarter valued at $3,119,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sealed Air during the 4th quarter valued at $96,000. 91.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SEE stock opened at $30.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.73. Sealed Air Corp has a 12 month low of $17.06 and a 12 month high of $45.86.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 6.84% and a negative return on equity of 179.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. Research analysts predict that Sealed Air Corp will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.70%.

In related news, CEO Edward L. Doheny II bought 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.89 per share, for a total transaction of $246,675.00. Also, Director Neil Lustig bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.92 per share, for a total transaction of $41,840.00. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 34,000 shares of company stock worth $947,070. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

SEE has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Cfra cut their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.89.

About Sealed Air

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Food Care and Product Care. The Food Care segment offers integrated packaging materials and equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, and total cost optimization for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

