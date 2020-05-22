Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Increases Position in Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) by 270.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,262 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,328 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $1,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in Oshkosh by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in Oshkosh by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 12,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Oshkosh by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 35,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,384,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its position in Oshkosh by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Oshkosh by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OSK. CSFB cut their target price on Oshkosh from $83.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Oshkosh from $87.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Oshkosh from $83.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Oshkosh from $89.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.94.

NYSE:OSK opened at $66.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 9.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Oshkosh Corp has a 12 month low of $46.72 and a 12 month high of $95.62.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.25. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 6.02%. Oshkosh’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Oshkosh Corp will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.44%.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

