Archer Exploration Limited (ASX:AXE) Insider Alice McCleary Sells 300,000 Shares

Archer Exploration Limited (ASX:AXE) insider Alice McCleary sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$0.46 ($0.33), for a total value of A$137,700.00 ($97,659.57).

Alice McCleary also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Archer Exploration alerts:

On Monday, May 18th, Alice McCleary 330,000 shares of Archer Exploration stock.

Shares of ASX:AXE opened at A$0.44 ($0.31) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.40 million and a PE ratio of -33.46. Archer Exploration Limited has a 12 month low of A$0.07 ($0.05) and a 12 month high of A$0.54 ($0.38). The business has a 50-day moving average of A$0.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of A$0.19.

Archer Exploration Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of mineral deposits in Australia. The company explores for graphite, cobalt, manganese, copper, magnesite, barite, and gold deposits. It is also involved in the sale of carbon material products through online.

See Also: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Archer Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.