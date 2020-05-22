YY (NASDAQ:YY) Upgraded by Morgan Stanley to Overweight

YY (NASDAQ:YY) was upgraded by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has a $85.00 price objective on the information services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 33.94% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on YY. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of YY in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Nomura Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of YY in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of YY from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of YY from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of YY from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. YY has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.44.

Shares of YY stock opened at $63.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a current ratio of 3.77. YY has a one year low of $41.33 and a one year high of $79.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01, a PEG ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 1.20.

YY (NASDAQ:YY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The information services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.09. YY had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 6.24%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $963.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that YY will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of YY by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,251 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of YY by 0.4% in the first quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 222,938 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,874,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden boosted its holdings in shares of YY by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 86,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,556,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of YY in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of YY by 3,983.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,511 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.58% of the company’s stock.

YY Company Profile

YY Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the live streaming business in the People's Republic of China. The company operates YY Live platform, an online music and entertainment live streaming service; Huya platform, a live streaming platform, including online games, console games, mobile games, entertainments, sports, etc.; and Bigo, a leading short-form video social platform.

