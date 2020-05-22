Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 1,171 Shares of American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,522 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $1,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 77.1% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 976.5% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 366 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. 65.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American Financial Group alerts:

Shares of AFG opened at $58.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.24. American Financial Group Inc has a 52-week low of $44.01 and a 52-week high of $115.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.03 and a beta of 0.89.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The insurance provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.03. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 3.57%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. American Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that American Financial Group Inc will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 14th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.88%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on American Financial Group from $100.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Raymond James cut American Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Cfra decreased their price objective on American Financial Group from $118.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered American Financial Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.75.

American Financial Group Company Profile

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses, trucks and recreational vehicles, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other property; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, general liability, executive liability, professional liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for leasing and financing institutions, surety and fidelity products, and trade credit insurance.

Recommended Story: Do back-end load funds outperform no-load funds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG).

Receive News & Ratings for American Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.