Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) Upgraded to Buy by DA Davidson

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) was upgraded by analysts at DA Davidson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has a $36.00 price objective on the bank’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $32.00. DA Davidson’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.15% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ZION. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Zions Bancorporation NA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Cfra cut their target price on Zions Bancorporation NA from $50.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Zions Bancorporation NA from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Zions Bancorporation NA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.95.

Zions Bancorporation NA stock opened at $30.73 on Wednesday. Zions Bancorporation NA has a 1-year low of $23.58 and a 1-year high of $52.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 9.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.25.

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.44). Zions Bancorporation NA had a net margin of 19.32% and a return on equity of 9.36%. The business had revenue of $689.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $679.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation NA will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zions Bancorporation NA news, Chairman Harris H. Simmons acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.43 per share, with a total value of $1,057,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 1,222,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,304,173.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Argent Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 20,385 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 19,986 shares of the bank’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 61,636 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,649,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 18,922 shares of the bank’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. 97.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zions Bancorporation NA

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

