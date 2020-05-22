Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN) Earns “Buy” Rating from Maxim Group

Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Maxim Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Zosano Pharma from $16.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zosano Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Zosano Pharma in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zosano Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Zosano Pharma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.25.

Zosano Pharma stock opened at $0.85 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.13. Zosano Pharma has a 52 week low of $0.41 and a 52 week high of $3.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 2.63.

Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.04. Equities analysts forecast that Zosano Pharma will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZSAN. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Zosano Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Aisling Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Zosano Pharma by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Aisling Capital Management LP now owns 2,718,226 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,132,000 after purchasing an additional 689,655 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Zosano Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new position in shares of Zosano Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at $182,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Zosano Pharma by 93.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 68,557 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 33,057 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.45% of the company’s stock.

About Zosano Pharma

Zosano Pharma Corporation, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing therapeutics to patients suffering from migraine using its Adhesive Dermally-Applied Microarray technology. Its lead product candidate is M207, a proprietary formulation of zolmitriptan used for the treatment of migraine.

