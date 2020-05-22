Essential Utilities (NASDAQ:WTRG) Coverage Initiated at Seaport Global Securities

Equities research analysts at Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Essential Utilities (NASDAQ:WTRG) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Essential Utilities in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Essential Utilities in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Essential Utilities from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Essential Utilities from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

WTRG opened at $41.03 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.52. Essential Utilities has a 52-week low of $30.40 and a 52-week high of $54.52.

Essential Utilities (NASDAQ:WTRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $225.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.19 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the 1st quarter worth $508,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the 1st quarter worth $2,125,000. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the 1st quarter worth $60,000. DNB Asset Management AS bought a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the 1st quarter worth $1,705,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the 1st quarter worth $56,000.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through third-party.

